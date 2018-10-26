Bring Your Poor, Your Tired…..No, Just Your Young

Maine is trying to lure young people to the state by offering to pay off their college loans by giving them breaks on state taxes. Maine has the oldest population of all the states. The median age is 44, five years older than the median age across the rest of the US. They want to change that. Here’s more on the program:

https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/25/health/maine-student-loan-relief-trnd/index.html

No matter what state leaders do to get people to come, they probably aren’t going to convince THIS guy. He took the time to put together a video of reasons NOT to move there. What’s with the Maine hatin’?