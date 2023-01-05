KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Bring Back Firearm Safety Classes To Schools?

January 5, 2023 2:44PM PST
The well-being of America’s children is of the utmost importance to all of us, and as such, it is natural to want to take steps to ensure their safety. One question that often arises in discussions of school safety is whether or not firearms can be used as a means of combating gun violence in educational settings. While it is understandable to consider this option, it is also important to carefully consider the potential consequences and weigh them against the potential benefits. But can we use firearms as a tool to fight against gun violence in our schools? Lars speaks with Andy Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the Parkland school shooting who is doing just that.

 

The post Bring Back Firearm Safety Classes To Schools? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

