Bright Wood Lays Off Fifth Of Workforce

May 13, 2020 @ 4:06pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – One of central Oregon’s largest manufacturers has laid off a fifth of its staff this spring amid a sharp downturn in customer demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports wood products producer Bright Wood notified state employment officials last week of layoffs that started in March and finished May 1.

The cutbacks eliminated 211 employees from factories in Redmond and Madras that previously employed over 1,000.

Bright Wood, based in Madras, makes wood components for windows and doors and also has facilities in Prineville and in New Zealand.

The company indicated it plans to recall its workers if the economy recovers.

