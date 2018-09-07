Bridge Pusher Pleads Not Guilty

VANCOUVER, Wa–An 18 year old woman accused of pushing her 16 year old friend off Moulton Falls Bridge last month was arraigned this morning in Clark County Court. Taylor Smith pleaded not guilty to a reckless endangerment charge. This is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and or a $5,000 fine. Smith is accused of pushing Jordan Holgerson of Kalama off the bridge after the scared teen backed out of jumping on her own. She did not have an attorney when she arrived to court this morning. The judge made her get one and return.

She has been ordered to stay away from the victim. The no contact order keeps Smith from contacting Holgerson by phone, email, facebook and by any other social media. She may attend school but she has to abide by the terms of the supervised release. Smith returns to court December 4th.