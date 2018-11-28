Brewing Relief For CA Fire Victims

Portland, Oregon – Craft breweries nationwide are teaming up to help the victims of the California wildfires including Widmer Brothers here in Portland. They’re all brewing the same special beer that was first crafted in Chico, California near the devastated town of Paradise. The name of the beer is “RESILIENCE.” It’s a dark bold IPA. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico came up with the recipe and the idea to get breweries across the country to make it and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the wildfire victims. Widmer Brothers tells News Partner KGW they will brew 70 barrels of Resilience at its eight locations. It will be ready to serve on draft in December. They figure their supply will last about three months on tap.