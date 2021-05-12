      Weather Alert

Bremerton Detective Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cash During Police Search

May 12, 2021 @ 10:26am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A former Bremerton police detective caught on camera stealing cash during a search of a suspected drug dealer’s house pleaded guilty to theft and other charges and was sentenced to inpatient drug treatment.

The Kitsap Sun reports Jeffery Inklebarger pleaded guilty to theft, perjury and forgery.

Deputy Prosecutor Tim Lewis says Inklebarger was sentenced last week to the treatment program because his crimes were found to have been motivated by a prescription pill addiction.

Inklebarger spent 18 years as a police officer and had been assigned to the department’s Special Operations Group, primarily investigating drug crime in February 2019 before the homeowner’s camera recorded him stealing the cash.

