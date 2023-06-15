KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

BREAKING: Wildfire In The Dalles Prompts Evacuations

June 14, 2023 6:35PM PDT
Photo: Josh

The Dalles, Ore. – A fire is currently burning near milepost 87 on the east side of The Dalles, off I-84, close to the intersection of Highway 197. The Dalles fire dispatch has confirmed that some residents in the area are being evacuated due to the fire.

Reports say the Oregon Veterans home has been evacuated.  Several structures are reported to have already burned with several more threatened.

Despite the ongoing fire, I-84 remains open for travel, as reported by the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Tripcheck.

