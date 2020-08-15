BREAKING: Officers Negotiating With Burglary Suspect Barricaded In Forest Park
Portland Police are currently negotiating with a burglary suspect to peacefully come out from where they are barricaded.
Police say early Saturday morning they responded to a call about someone trying to break into a home on Northwest Thurman Street.
The caller reportedly told officers that a gunshot may have been fire outside their home.
Police say shortly after they were notified that a man at Lower Macleay Trail was allegedly ” holding two knives and following hikers telling them to turn around and leave.”
According to a police press release “Officers located the suspect near the intersection of Lower Macleay Trail and Wildwood Trail. He produced two knives and began walking toward the officers. An officer deployed a less-lethal foam tipped round and that stopped his advance, but he turned and ran, going down a steep embankment and stopping at what appears to be a campsite. Officers communicated with him from a distance and he claimed to have a gun and said he would shoot the officers.”
Police say they believe that the suspect is the same person that they’ve have been called about multiple times, with many reportedly involving threats with knives.