Landslide Blocked All Lanes Of I-5 Northbound In Cowlitz County

Woodland, Wash. — A landslide blocked traffic on northbound Interstate 5 near Dike Access Road in Cowlitz County, causing major traffic delays on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the lanes were reopened at 6:30 p.m. after being closed for more than three hours.

During the closure, traffic was diverted southbound from all northbound on-ramps starting from the 179th Street interchange near the Clark County Events Center at the Fairgrounds to Woodland. Motorists were advised to delay travel and use alternate routes.

WSDOT crews evaluated the stability of the hillside to ensure it was safe to remove debris and clear the roadway. Meanwhile, ilani opened its parking lots for use by commercial vehicles while they waited for the freeway to reopen. Ilani can be accessed via Exit 16.

The landslide occurred after days of heavy rain that dropped more than 2.2 inches in the Woodland area, according to the National Weather Service. It appears to have hit a hillside north of Woodland that is particularly susceptible to landslides.