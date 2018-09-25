Breaking Heart News

Portland Ore – Patients experiencing heart failure have had to undergo open heart surgery and even transplants to stay alive. That may no longer be necessary thanks to some doctors at Providence Heart Institute. Now a single two-hour operation can fix a faulty heart valve and have the patient go home the next day. The so-called Mitraclip is inserted into the heart through an artery and clipped to the malfunctioning valve. Doctors Jacob Abraham and Ethan Korngold of Providence Heart Institute’s Valve Center say the device will significantly reduce the need for open heart surgery and transplants for heart failure patients.