Body Found, Believed To Be Meighan Cordie

Dayton, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff’s investigators say a body found this morning near Dayton, Oregon is believed to be that of Meighan Cordie. She’s been missing for over 4 days.

According to a news release, joggers found the body of a female down an embankment near the Hwy. 18/Foster Road interchange in Dayton.

Deputies say based on the physical descriptors and clothing, the body appeared to be Cordie’s.

The 27-year-old went missing August 18th, on Grand Island. She had attended a wedding that night.

Initial reports suggest Cordie had gotten into an argument with her mother after leaving the wedding in a vehicle. Her mother told deputies during the course of the argument, Cordie had walked off into the darkness barefoot and without her cell phone.

Search and rescue teams spent the last several days combing Grand Island and surrounding areas for any sign of Cordie. Teams were unable to turn up any substantial leads during that time.

Right now, Yamhill County Major Crimes Response officers are working the scene and the Oregon State Field Investigations Team is being called in to help with evidence collection.

Deputies say this investigation is ongoing.

Cordie is the daughter of a Clackamas County Fire Captain. Officers say her family has been notified of this discovery and that they are asking for privacy “durig this difficult time”.