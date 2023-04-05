KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Brazil Man Kills 4 Children With Hatchet At Daycare Center

April 5, 2023 10:30AM PDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A man with a hatchet invaded a daycare center in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others.

Authorities said Wednesday that the assailant jumped over one of the center’s walls to get inside.

The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7.

The man turned himself in at a police station and did not appear to have any connection with the school.

Police were searching for a motive.

Images broadcast on networks showed weeping parents outside the private daycare center called Cantinho do Bom Pastor in the city of Blumenau.

