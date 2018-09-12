Bracing For ‘Storm Of The Century’

Hurricane Florence fast facts:

Florence is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm approaching the U.S. East Coast

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was centered 485 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving at 15 mph

Storm’s center will “approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday and move slowly near the coastline through Saturday,” National Hurricane Center says

The track has shifted somewhat south and west, throwing Georgia into peril as Florence moves inland

About 1.7 million people in North and South Carolina and Virginia were under warnings to evacuate the coast as of Tuesday; hurricane watches and warnings extended across an area with about 5.4 million residents

Communities along the Carolina coast prepared for the onslaught of Hurricane Florence as forecasters Wednesday warned that the monstrous storm could hesitate just offshore for days — punishing a longer stretch of coastline than previously feared — before pushing its way inland.

The National Hurricane Center’s projected track had Florence hovering off the southern North Carolina coast from Thursday night until landfall Saturday morning or so, about a day later than previously expected. The track also shifted somewhat south and west, throwing Georgia into peril as Florence moves inland.

“On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas today, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday and move slowly near the coastline through Saturday,” the center said late Wednesday morning.

The overall trend is “exceptionally bad news,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, since it “smears a landfall out over hundreds of miles of coastline, most notably the storm surge.”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – SEPTEMBER 11: PFC. Traequan Shaw of the South Carolina National Guard directs traffic onto US 501 as the South Carolina government ordered that traffic use all the lanes on the route leading away from the coast to facilitate the evacuation of people ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected to arrive on Friday, possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At 11 a.m., the storm was centered 485 miles — 785 kilometers — southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving at 15 mph. It is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm with 130 mph maximum sustained winds. The National Hurricane Center said life-threatening storm surge and rainfall is expected across parts of North and South Carolina.

Some strengthening is forecast through Wednesday night, drawing energy from the warm water. Its winds could approach Category 5 strength, which means winds of 157 mph or higher.

“This is not going to be a glancing blow,” Jeff Byard, an administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, warned. “This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast.”

With South Carolina’s beach towns more in the bull’s-eye, Ohio vacationers Chris and Nicole Roland were trying to time their evacuation from North Myrtle Beach to get the mainland.

“It’s been really nice,” Nicole Roland said. “Also, a little creepy. You feel like you should have already left.”

As of Tuesday, about 1.7 million people in North and South Carolina and Virginia were under warnings to evacuate the coast, and hurricane watches and warnings extended across an area with about 5.4 million residents.

Some said they planned to stay put, but many weren’t taking any chances. Steady streams of vehicles full of people and belongings flowed inland Tuesday as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tried to convince everyone on North Carolina’s coast to flee.

“The waves and the wind this storm may bring is nothing like you’ve ever seen. Even if you’ve ridden out storms before, this one is different. Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster,” he said.

President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia, opening the way for federal aid. All three states ordered mass evacuations along the coast.

Getting out of harm’s way has proved difficult since airlines were canceling flights and motorists had a hard time finding fuel.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported that people living in the barrier island community of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, were bracing for a possible direct impact.

“We got a long trip,” Phillip Payne told Begnaud as he packed up his truck for the drive to Charlotte Tuesday with his fiance and two dogs. “It’s definitely been a learning experience, but we’re definitely getting out of here. Better safe than sorry.”

Long lines formed at service stations, and some started running out of gas as far west as Raleigh, with bright yellow bags, signs or rags placed over the pumps to show they were out of order. Some store shelves were picked clean.

“There’s no water. There’s no juices. There’s no canned goods,” Kristin Harrington said as she shopped at a Walmart in Wilmington.

Images are courtesy of Greg Martin Operations Director of our sister station KTSA in San Antonio. who is doing evacuations in Carolina right now.