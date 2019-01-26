Boys and Girls Club Kids in Portland to See Travis Scott

PORTLAND, Ore. – When Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour hits the Moda Center on Sunday, there will be an entire section of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Portland.

That’s thanks to Scott himself, along with WE 96.3 (sister station of KXL) and morning show host Dana Cortez.

Scott performs this Sunday Night at 8.

Here is the press release:

Super Bowl Halftime Performer Travis Scott and WE 96.3 Host Dana Cortez Give Entire Section Of Tickets to Portland Boys & Girls Club

JANUARY 25, 2019 – Alpha Media, Portland, OR. (KWEE) – Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour returns to the Moda Center with some specially invited guests. The Super Bowl LIII halftime performer teams up with WE 96.3 Morning Show host Dana Cortez and gives an entire section full of tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland.

WE 96.3 host Dana Cortez, “One of my first jobs was with the Boys & Girls Club & I loved every second of it. Now to be able to give the children such an incredible concert experience brings me great joy. It’s wonderful to help create every lasting memories for these very deserving kids!”

Boys & Girls Club of Portland Senior Director of Teen Services, Matthew Heady comments “This is amazing! Our teens are going to lose their minds with this experience!”

Vice President of Content for Alpha Media, Phil Becker agrees “It’s humbling that an artist of Travis’s magnitude, with his level of celebrity and demand, offered such a grand gesture to WE 96.3.”

This is not the first time that Scott has shown love to the Rose City, in 2017, alongside Drake he was featured on a song simply titled “Portland”. He then took to his social media tweeting, “I was once asked my fav place in America to find peace. Portland is the answer. Took a trip and found happiness.”

