Boyfriend Charged in Mother/Daughter Murder
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 11:47 AM

SHADY COVE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a mother and daughter were killed Sunday in southwest Oregon and a man who had been in a relationship with the mother has been arrested.

The Mail Tribune reports 62-year-old Shirley Gann and her daughter 43-year-old Judy Wilkins died of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday, according to findings of the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office released Wednesday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Julie Denney says investigators have not yet released specific information related to the killings, which happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at Gann’s home in Shady Cove.

Kit Wilkins, who was Shirley Gann’s long-term boyfriend, faces aggravated murder and murder charges in the women’s deaths, according to an indictment filed Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Wilkins made a first court appearance Monday, where he was ordered held without bail. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

