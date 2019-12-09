Boy Scouts Collect Food Door To Door
PORTLAND, Ore– Boy Scouts went out Saturday morning for the annual “Scouting For Food” drive . Some households may have received a biodegradable bag to put food in, but if not, a Scout may stop by and ask for a non-perishable food donation. The Scouts then drop it off at a local Church or food bank. Scout Pack 100 met at 9:00 AM Meeting at Fremont United Methodist Church at 2620 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212 The Pack collected food south of NE Fremont street to Knott Street between 15th and 33rd Ave. it was dropped off and sorted at the church.The 2018 drive had almost 1,000 Scouts and Volunteers involved who collected more than 110,000 pound of food for local food banks.