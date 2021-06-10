Boy Finds Gun In Bushes

PORTLAND, Ore–5 year old Sam Rodenbush found a loaded .38 Ruger near the bushes by his Southeast portland home. The safety was off. His Dad called the police so the gun could be turned in. His Mother Kira tells our news partner KGW she couldn’t believe her little boy found the gun and then wanted to know if he could shoot it , firing at either one of them. She told him firmly, “No, put the gun down.”
Kira began to get anxious thinking about what might have happened to any of them. She decided to share a teachable moment with Sam’s preschool class. With the help of the teacher the class talked about when to cal 911 and what things might be considered dangerous.