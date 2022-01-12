Box Truck With 27 Bicycles Stolen From Scouts

VANCOUVER, Wa– 27 Mountain Bikes were stolen plus a box truck from a volunteers home in Vancouver. The bikes were getting ready to be sold to get money for new ones. Scouts enjoy them every year at Camp Meriwether on the Oregon Coast.
The bikes are light gray, “Ether” REI Co-Cp Hardtail 2021 model. The 14 foot box truck is a white 2006 Ford Econoline 450 with Oregon plate T610572.
Contact the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America at 503-226-3423 if you have information that might help recover the bikes. contact Vancouver Police if you see the truck or bikes.