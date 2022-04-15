Bornean Orangutan Born At The Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo has a new resident.
20-year-old Bornean Orangutan Kitra has given birth to a new baby.
The baby was born on Wednesday morning and is currently in the maternity den with its mother.
“We’re all pretty excited about it,” said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area. “It’s great to see Kitra taking such good care of her baby. There’s still a lot that could happen, so we’re being very cautious and giving her as much quiet time as possible. But so far she seems to be taking to motherhood quite well.”
Caregivers won’t know if the newborn is a male or female for a few weeks.
Once the pair are feeling comfortable and healthy, animal-care staff will determine whether they are ready for a public debut.
Kitra had a baby! The first-time orangutan mom and her 2-day old newborn are healthy and bonding in their private maternity den. Thank you to her amazing care staff for this video! pic.twitter.com/OLqZWrFcVh
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) April 15, 2022
