Border Crisis Spillover: How Every State is Affected by the Ongoing Border Crisis

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, along with the governors of West Virginia and South Carolina, have joined a growing group of Republican leaders in sending their state National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to the U.S.-Mexico border. Governor Youngkin issued an executive order deploying 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and 21 support personnel. Shortly after, Governor McMaster of South Carolina and Governor Justice of West Virginia also announced their deployments in response to a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. With these announcements, the total number of Republican-led states providing assistance at the border has now reached at least eight since Governor Abbott’s appeal for help. For more information, Lars speaks with Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow with the Center for Immigration Studies.