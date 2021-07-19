      Weather Alert

Bootleg Fire continues to Rage

Jul 18, 2021 @ 5:41pm

BLY, Oregon (AP) – The largest wildfire in the U.S. has torched more dry forest landscape in Oregon. It’s one of the dozens of major blazes burning across the West as critically dangerous fire weather has continued to loom. The destructive Bootleg Fire just north of the California border grew to more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles. A fire spokeswoman says erratic winds are feeding the blaze, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters. In California, crews are trying to tame a growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe. The Tamarack Fire has charred nearly 29 square miles of dry brush and timber.

Popular Posts
Recovery Effort at Collapsed Florida Condo Building Could End Soon
Multnomah County Releases Preliminary Report On Heat Wave Deaths
Erratic Bootleg Fire Keeps Exploding, Confounding Crews
Victims Identified In Deadly Salem Bar Shooting
UPDATE: Plane Crash Discovered Near Kalama On Columbia River From March Of 2020
Connect With Us Listen To Us On