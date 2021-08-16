      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect

Bootleg Fire Contained Fox Complex Grows

Aug 16, 2021 @ 7:40am
Flames and smoke rise from the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (John Hendricks/Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal via AP)

LAKEVIEW, Ore–The Bootleg Fire  in Southern Oregon is now completely contained.  The U.S. Forest Service says 100 percent containment was reached Sunday.  The massive blaze charred  413 thousand acres, about 650 square miles. 408 structures were destroyed, 161 were homes.

The Fox Complex fire, the combination of the Patton Meadow and Willow creek Fires near the town of Lakeview went from 200 acres to 62 hundred acres. It’s burning in timber. One home was destroyed 471 are threatened.  Level 1,2, and 3 evacuations are in place.  The fire is only one percent contained.

 

