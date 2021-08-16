Bootleg Fire Contained Fox Complex Grows

LAKEVIEW, Ore–The Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon is now completely contained. The U.S. Forest Service says 100 percent containment was reached Sunday. The massive blaze charred 413 thousand acres, about 650 square miles. 408 structures were destroyed, 161 were homes.
The Fox Complex fire, the combination of the Patton Meadow and Willow creek Fires near the town of Lakeview went from 200 acres to 62 hundred acres. It’s burning in timber. One home was destroyed 471 are threatened. Level 1,2, and 3 evacuations are in place. The fire is only one percent contained.