Booth Where Tony Soprano May – Or May Not- Have Been Whacked Sells For A Cool $82K To Mystery Buyer

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey ice cream parlor booth where Tony Soprano may or may not have been whacked has sold for more than $82,000.

An anonymous buyer won an online auction Monday night for the piece of memorabilia that occupies an outsize role in the lore of the award-winning HBO series.

That’s particularly because it was where the “Sopranos” crime boss was sitting when the series ended by cutting to black, outraging many viewers and claiming a place in TV history.

Ron Stark, co-owner of Holsten’s in Bloomfield, says the money will go toward renovating the dining area of the shop that opened in 1939.