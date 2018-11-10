Booby Trap Injures Biker On Portland Path

Portland, Oregon- A booby trap has injured a bicyclist, Friday Night on the I-205 Multi-Use Path near Southeast Division Street.

Emergency responders provided medical treatment on scene.

Portland Police say the victim was riding north when she was entangled by material strung across the path.

Officers located three suspects and took them into custody.

They were booked for Assault in the Fourth Degree and Reckless Endangering. Head to KXL.com to follow updates to this story and more.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Justin J. Jones, 27-year-old Antonio R. Tolman-Duran, and 21-year-old Dakota E. Murphy. Jones, Tolman-Duran and Murphy were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and have since been released. They were booked on charges of Assault in the Fourth Degree and three counts of Reckless Endangering



Community members using the Interstate 205 Multi-Use Path should report any hazardous conditions to Portland Park Rangers at 503-823-1637 or the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333 or 9-1-1 if there is a condition that constitutes an immediate life-safety hazard.