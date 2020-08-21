Bomb Squad Recovers Homemade Device At Spokane Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Spokane Police Department Bomb Squad safely recovered a small homemade device that was discovered outside Providence Sacred Heart hospital.
A concerned citizen found the device brought it to Sacred Heart security near the emergency room just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Security cordoned off the area until police arrived.
The bomb squad was able to render the device safe.
Police said the device appeared to be a small pipe bomb that could have injured a person had it detonated nearby, however it was not large enough to damage hospital structure.