Bomb Squad Recovers Homemade Device At Spokane Hospital

Aug 21, 2020 @ 12:02pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Spokane Police Department Bomb Squad safely recovered a small homemade device that was discovered outside Providence Sacred Heart hospital.

A concerned citizen found the device brought it to Sacred Heart security near the emergency room just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Security cordoned off the area until police arrived.

The bomb squad was able to render the device safe.

Police said the device appeared to be a small pipe bomb that could have injured a person had it detonated nearby, however it was not large enough to damage hospital structure.

