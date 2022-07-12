BOLI Reduces Damages Sweetcakes By Melissa Must Pay

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has reduced the amount of damages the owners of Sweetcakes by Melissa must pay.
The Gresham bakery refused of serve a lesbian couple in 2013, which violated Oregon’s public accommodation law.
The couple was originally awarded $135,000.
The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled religion couldn’t be considered when determining damages, so the two complainants will be awarded $30,000 for damages from denial of service.
“As BOLI originally found, and as affirmed at the Oregon Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, Aaron Klein violated Oregon’s public accommodation law. Per the direction of the Court of Appeals, we have recalibrated the damages awarded to complainants to fall squarely within the range of such awards in previous BOLI public accommodations cases, given the record established in this case. This award is based on the violation of law, the record in the proceeding, and is consistent with BOLI case history. My amended order is final,” said Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle.
“As this remains a matter of ongoing litigation, I can make no further comment,” added Hoyle.
BOLI has issued an Amended Order in the "Sweetcakes" case. The amended final order awards the two complainants $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, in compensatory damages for emotional, mental, and physical suffering resulting from the denial of service, totaling $30,000.
— Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries (@Oregon_BOLI) July 12, 2022
