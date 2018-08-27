BoldforBlood

Right now there is only enough blood in our region to serve one or two days worth of emergencies. That’s serious.

Blood supplies are SUPER low right now and we still have to get through the big road trips over Labor Day. Hashtag bold for blood… it’s a campaign… more importantly, it’s a call to action. Bloodworks Northwest provides blood for traumas, emergencies, cancer care. Here’s how hashtag bold for blood works:

sign up or show up to give blood

share a pic of yourself w/ the hashtag

challenge your friends

Here’s more info and where you’ll find an official poster online.