      Weather Alert

Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Hood River

Jan 22, 2020 @ 4:08pm

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) – A boil water advisory has been lifted for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply Sunday evening.

Hood River police say the advisory was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after test results confirmed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system.

Officials had said a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and that it could have caused sickness for those with weakened immune systems.

TAGS
advisory boil Hood River water
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport