Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Hood River
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) – A boil water advisory has been lifted for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply Sunday evening.
Hood River police say the advisory was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after test results confirmed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system.
Officials had said a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and that it could have caused sickness for those with weakened immune systems.