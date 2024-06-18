KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Boeing’s CEO To Field Questions About Plane Safety From U.S. Senators

June 18, 2024 4:14AM PDT
(Associated Press) – Boeing’s CEO is getting his day in front of Congress, and lawmakers are expected to have many questions about safety at the troubled aircraft company.

CEO David Calhoun is scheduled to testify Tuesday in front of a Senate investigations subcommittee.

It’ll be his first appearance on Capitol Hill since a panel blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Calhoun’s testimony also comes as the Justice Department considers whether to prosecute Boeing for violating terms of a 2021 deal that let the company avoid prosecution for fraud.

The fraud case revolved around whether Boeing misled regulators who approved the 737 Max, two of which crashed, killing 346 people.

