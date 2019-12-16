      Weather Alert

Boeing To Temporarily Stop Producing 737 Max Jet

Dec 16, 2019 @ 2:55pm

CHICAGO (AP) – Boeing Co. will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

The company says it will halt production at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle.

It says, however, it doesn’t immediately expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt.

But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

The Max has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

TAGS
737 Boeing Max
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map