Boeing To Shut Down Assembly Line In Seattle Area

Oct 1, 2020 @ 2:59pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Boeing says it will build all of its larger 787 jetliners in South Carolina and shut down an assembly line in the Seattle area next year.

Boeing said Thursday it was making the move to preserve cash while demand for new planes is down because of the pandemic.

The company isn’t saying whether jobs will be eliminated.

The 787 is a twin-aisle plane used mostly for international routes.

Boeing started building the plane in Everett, Washington, in 2007, and opened another plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2010.

Boeing announced this summer that it was studying the possibility of combining all 787 production at one location.

