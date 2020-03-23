      Breaking News
Boeing Suspends Operations Due To Coronavirus

Mar 23, 2020 @ 4:55pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of workers.

Dozens of people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, mostly in the Seattle area.

The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks.

Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in the state.

It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can’t – like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes – will receive paid leave during the shutdown.

