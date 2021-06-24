Boeing Sued By Czech Airline Over 737 MAX

SEATTLE (AP) – Czech airline Smartwings has filed a lawsuit against Boeing in Seattle for the damage to its business from grounding of the 737 MAX following fatal crashes.
The suit was moved to King County Superior Court from a court in Boeing’s headquarter city of Chicago.
Smartwings is seeking compensation for the financial losses it incurred.
It also seeks the return of one airplane and the refund of payments on that jet and advance payments on others.
Smartwings ordered eight MAXs directly from Boeing and agreed to lease an additional 31 MAXs.
Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.