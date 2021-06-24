      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning From Saturday Through Monday

Boeing Sued By Czech Airline Over 737 MAX

Jun 24, 2021 @ 10:22am

SEATTLE (AP) – Czech airline Smartwings has filed a lawsuit against Boeing in Seattle for the damage to its business from grounding of the 737 MAX following fatal crashes.

The suit was moved to King County Superior Court from a court in Boeing’s headquarter city of Chicago.

Smartwings is seeking compensation for the financial losses it incurred.

It also seeks the return of one airplane and the refund of payments on that jet and advance payments on others.

Smartwings ordered eight MAXs directly from Boeing and agreed to lease an additional 31 MAXs.

Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.

TAGS
737 Max Boeing Czech Airline Smartwings
Popular Posts
Man dies in Oregon after falling from cliff trying to access fishing location
Hot Home Prices Getting Hotter in Oregon
Hot weather to hit Oregon
289 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 3 new Deaths
Chlorine shortage sparks water fears
Connect With Us Listen To Us On