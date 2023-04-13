KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Boeing Has New Problem With 737 Max Planes

April 13, 2023 4:12PM PDT
Credit: MGN

(AP) – Boeing has a new problem with its 737 Max planes.

The company said Thursday that production and delivery of a significant number of Max jets could be delayed because of questions about parts from a supplier.

Boeing says the supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, used a non-standard manufacturing process to install fittings in the rear fuselage of some 737s.

Boeing says it’s not an immediate safety issue, but it’s working on a plan to inspect Max jets and replace the fittings if necessary.

It’s the latest setback for Boeing, which has seen deliveries of another jet, the 787, halted several times over production issues.

