Boeing Back To Work

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Boeing this week is restarting production of commercial airplanes in the Seattle area, putting about 27,000 people back to work after operations were halted because of the coronavirus.
The aerospace giant says it is taking extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures at all of its sites to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The new virus-slowing measures will include the use of face masks and other protective equipment, hand-washing sites, staggered shift times and employee wellness checks