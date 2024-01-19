KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing Shortly After Takeoff In Miami

January 19, 2024 10:04AM PST
FILE – Vehicles pass the entrance to Miami International Airport in Miami Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A cargo plane made an emergency landing, Thursday Jan. 18, 2024, at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff, an airline spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A witness saw sparks shooting from a cargo plane as it made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport shortly after takeoff.

A spokesperson for Atlas Air says the aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure.”

The spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the crew followed all standard procedures.

Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause.

Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight.

Messages seeking comment were left for the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

