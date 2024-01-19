Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing Shortly After Takeoff In Miami
January 19, 2024 10:04AM PST
MIAMI (AP) — A witness saw sparks shooting from a cargo plane as it made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport shortly after takeoff.
A spokesperson for Atlas Air says the aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure.”
The spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the crew followed all standard procedures.
Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause.
Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight.
Messages seeking comment were left for the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.
More about: