Boeing 737 Plane Missing in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A Sriwijaya Air plane carrying 62 people has gone missing. CBS News reports controllers lost contact with the air craft after it took off from Jakarta on a domestic flight. The Boeing 737 -500 aircraft is rreportedly not a 737-MAX which the Northwest airline giant had just been given the OK by the FAA to return to the skies.
The plane took off from Indonesia’s capital at about 1:56 p.m. and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 p.m., said Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati.
Tracking service Flightradar24 said the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute.
A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.
Local media reports said fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a plane on Saturday afternoon in the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta. Irawati said a search and rescue operation was underway in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee.