Body Recovered From Mt. Rainier National Park

Aug 21, 2020 @ 11:19am

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) – The body of a missing 74-year-old hiker has been recovered from Mount Rainier National Park.

Craig Goodwin of Black Diamond was reported missing Tuesday when he did not return from an overnight hike.

Searchers found his car at the Paul Peak trail head the next day and scoured the area.

On Wednesday evening, searchers in a helicopter spotted Goodwin’s body on a gravel bank downstream of the trail crossing.

A ground team recovered his body.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.

