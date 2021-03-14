Body of Missing Woman found in Henry Hagg Lake
Friday afternoon, a boater found a woman’s Body in Henry Hagg Lake near a boat ramp.
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies determined the body to belong to 38 year old Tara Callahan who had been missing since February 5th in the same area.
Her death has been ruled as a suicide.
On February 5th, Deputies were called to an apartment complex in Aloha, where they were told that Callahan was headed to Henry Hagg Lake to possibly drown herself.
At the time deputies found Callahan’s car but could not find her.