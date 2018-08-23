Body of Missing Navy Veteran Found in River
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 23, 2018 @ 11:37 AM

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – The body of a U.S. Navy veteran has been found in the Willamette River near Albany nearly three weeks after his family reported him missing.

The Corvallis Gazette Times reports Thursday that 46-year-old Justin Sitton had a traumatic brain injury.

He was reported missing on Aug. 6 and found Tuesday night at Eads Park.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

Authorities will do an autopsy to determine if Sitton drowned or if something happened to him before he fell into the river.

Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com

