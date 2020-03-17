Body Of Missing Man Found Near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a missing man has been found at the bottom of an embankment in a rural area east of Salem.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old William Tracy was reported missing to Silverton police on Feb. 21.
The sheriff’s office says the location of the man’s Subaru was reported Saturday in the Crooked Finger area.
Sheriff’s Office search and rescuers found Tracy’s body Sunday afternoon.
Investigators believe Tracy’s death was accidental and that he fell from the embankment.
Due to the remote location, searchers were not able to safely bring the remains out of the wooded area until Monday.