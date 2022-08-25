Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead.

Deputies say it was in a place difficult to reach due to the terrain. Searchers spent the night on the trail and more resources joined them on Thursday morning to continue recovery efforts.

A high-angle rescue litter was used to hoist the body back to the top of the trail where it was then carried down to the trailhead, a feat that took several hours.

The person is not yet being identified. It’s believed they were alone and the circumstances of their death are under investigation.

It took 22 hours from the time authorities were notified of the death to when the body was carried off the trail.