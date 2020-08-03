Body Of Climber Who Died On Mount Jefferson Recovered
BEND, Ore. (AP) – The body of a Kennewick climber who died in a fall from Mount Jefferson in central Oregon has been recovered.
The Tri-City Herald reports 68-year-old David Freepons was climbing July 25 with a group at the mountain when he slipped on a glacier and fell several hundred feet to his death.
He was a well-known climber in the Tri-Cities with decades of mountaineering and rock climbing experience.
Mountain rescue crews organized from four counties started hiking the 15 miles to the location of Freepons body on Friday morning.
He was brought down on Saturday.