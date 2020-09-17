Body Of Boy Found After Kayaking Accident
ROCKPORT, Wash. (AP) – The body of a missing 10-year-old boy was found in the Skagit River near Rockport.
A fisherman located the body of Sage Adams and called the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Chad Clark said. Law enforcement located the body, and confirmed it belonged to Adams.
On July 7, Adams and his father, who are from Chehalis, were camping east of Marblemount and took their kayaks on the river.
The boy’s father fell out of his kayak near some rapids and had to swim to shore, away from the road, according to previous reporting.
The father last saw his son as his son’s kayak headed downstream.