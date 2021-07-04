Body of 21 year old Missing Swimmer Recovered Saturday

Saturday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of 21 year old Jose Miguel Pascual near Dabney State Park Saturday afternoon.
Pascual was last seen swimming in the Sandy River at the state park on Tuesday, June 29th.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death at a later date.
The MCSO’s River Patrol unit is reminding people to swim where lifeguards are present and to wear a life jacket while swimming or boating.