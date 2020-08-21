      Weather Alert

Body Found On Side Of Road Near Madras

Aug 21, 2020 @ 11:17am

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) – A man’s body was spotted on the side of the road by a passing motorist northwest of Madras, Oregon.

A death investigation is underway.

The man’s name was not released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.

A driver called 911 around 6:45 a.m. Thursday to report seeing a dead man next to the road.

The body is being held at the Bel-Air Funeral Home, according to the sheriff’s office .

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The multi-agency Central Oregon Major Incident Team is investigating.

TAGS
body Madras road
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro