Body Found On Side Of Road Near Madras
MADRAS, Ore. (AP) – A man’s body was spotted on the side of the road by a passing motorist northwest of Madras, Oregon.
A death investigation is underway.
The man’s name was not released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.
A driver called 911 around 6:45 a.m. Thursday to report seeing a dead man next to the road.
The body is being held at the Bel-Air Funeral Home, according to the sheriff’s office .
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The multi-agency Central Oregon Major Incident Team is investigating.