Body Found Near Mt. Hood Identified As Diana Bober

News Release from Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is able to confirm that the body of Diana Bober was recovered yesterday off the Hunchback Trail, Welches OR. A press conference is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. at the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office located at 9101 SE Sunnybrook Blvd., Clackamas Oregon to go over the details surrounding Ms. Bober’s death.

Below: Live streaming coverage of the press conference from Clackamas County Sheriff Department at 3 pm. Courtesy of our news partner KGW.



Mt.Hood, Oregon-An update now in the case of missing 55 year old Diana Bober. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff Twitter account, a search and rescue mission is underway in the Zig Zag area on Mt. Hood after her black 1996 Mazda Miata was spotted Saturday. She was last seen August 29th and her family had reached out to police and the community fearing she may have had a hiking accident. Stay Connected as the search continues and we can hopefully give you some good news.

Photos furnished by Gresham Police Department

Gresham, Ore. – Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old woman last seen on Aug. 29. Diana Bober is an avid hiker and family is worried that something may have happened to her while hiking. She is known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood area. Bober has red hair, hazel eyes, is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and 115 pounds. She drives a black 1996 Mazda Miata with Oregon plate 324HPJ.