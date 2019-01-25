Body Found Near Mount St. Helens
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 25, 2019 @ 3:46 PM

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) – Detectives are investigating after a body was found on a remote road near Mount St. Helens in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

KOMO-TV reports the body was found Thursday afternoon by Skamania County sheriff’s deputies after dispatchers received a call reporting suspicious circumstances about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of the town of Cougar.

Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown says evidence gathering and processing of the scene was happening Friday.

No other details were immediately available about the victim or cause of death.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas Man Dies in Oregon Helicopter Crash Officers Cleared in Shooting at Eugene Middle School Audit Proposes Culture Changes at Oregon Revenue Department The Hunt is On to Find Poachers Lawsuit Contends State Agency Neglect Caused Teen’s Death Measles on the Move???
Comments