Body Found In Washington County Creek

December 5, 2023 2:50PM PST
Photo: Washington County Sheriff

Hillsboro, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at 10:20 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a call reporting a possible body in Bronson Creek. The call came from a community member, prompting the dispatch of WCSO deputies and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVFR) firefighters to the north side of NW Anzalone Drive.

Upon arrival, responders found the body of an adult male entangled in tree branches within the creek. TVFR firefighters successfully recovered the body and brought it to shore. Confirmation of the individual’s deceased status was made by WCSO deputies and the medical examiner.

Preliminary examinations during the initial investigation revealed no apparent signs of physical injury on the body. The Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office is actively collaborating with WCSO investigators to determine the deceased person’s identity and establish the cause of death.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue played a crucial role in supporting the recovery operation. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

