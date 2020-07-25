Body Found In Columbia River, Identified As 26 Year Old Man Missing After Car Went Into River
Friday morning, Deputies headed out on the Columbia river to an area near the 6000 block of NE Marine Drive after receiving a call about a body seen in the water.
Deputies arrived and recovered a man’s body.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 26 year old Francisco Vasquez.
According to Sheriff’s “Vasquez was last seen on May 17 after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway in the 9000 block of NE Marine Drive and submerged in the Columbia River.”
Marine deputies searched for Vasquez after the incident but were not able to find him.
“While this is not the outcome we wanted, we hope that this brings closure to friends and family of Francisco Vasquez,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “We appreciate the support of the many agencies and countless volunteers who helped us search for Mr. Vasquez.”